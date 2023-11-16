Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 16

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 16'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Nov. 16
WATCH: Positive temperatures continue — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Nov. 16, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Candace Bushnell coming to the Silver Spoon Dinner, and seeking a home for Crosby in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Candace Bushnell to headline Silver Spoon Dinner

It has become known as Saskatoon’s premiere ladies’ night out and the next annual Silver Spoon Dinner has a big guest lined up.

Candace Bushnell has been announced as the headliner, bringing the origin story of Sex and the City to the stage.

Silver Spoon Dinner organizer Linda Shaw looks at what to expect at the 2024 event and how proceeds help support organizations in the community.

Click to play video: 'Candace Bushnell headlining Silver Spoon Dinner'
Candace Bushnell headlining Silver Spoon Dinner

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Crosby

Crosby is a 10-week-old puppy currently with a foster family and in need of a new home.

Story continues below advertisement

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at the best type of home for Crosby.

Gibbons also looks at the need for foster families with the shelter’s upcoming move to a new location and details of a 50/50 draw.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Crosby'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Crosby
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 16

Chris Carr has  Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 16.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 16'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 16
