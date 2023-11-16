Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Nov. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Candace Bushnell coming to the Silver Spoon Dinner, and seeking a home for Crosby in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Nov. 16, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Candace Bushnell to headline Silver Spoon Dinner

It has become known as Saskatoon’s premiere ladies’ night out and the next annual Silver Spoon Dinner has a big guest lined up.

Candace Bushnell has been announced as the headliner, bringing the origin story of Sex and the City to the stage.

Silver Spoon Dinner organizer Linda Shaw looks at what to expect at the 2024 event and how proceeds help support organizations in the community.

5:51 Candace Bushnell headlining Silver Spoon Dinner

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Crosby

Crosby is a 10-week-old puppy currently with a foster family and in need of a new home.

Sheila Gibbons from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at the best type of home for Crosby.

Gibbons also looks at the need for foster families with the shelter’s upcoming move to a new location and details of a 50/50 draw.

4:09 Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Crosby

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Nov. 16

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Nov. 16.