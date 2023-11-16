Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack

Send this page to someone via email

The jury at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has reached a verdict.

Jurors began their deliberations on Wednesday evening, after receiving final instructions from the judge.

Justice Renee Pomerance had told the jury that they had a duty is to impartially assess the evidence using the legal principles she outlined.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The Crown argued that Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021, and should be convicted on all charges.

The defence argued Veltman was not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberately plan the attack.