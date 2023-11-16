Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Defendant wanted to kill Muslims, prosecutors allege'
Defendant wanted to kill Muslims, prosecutors allege
The man accused of killing four members of a family in London in 2021 was a white nationalist who wanted to kill Muslims, federal prosecutors told a Ontario Superior Court in Windsor. 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Seán O’Shea reports. – Sep 11, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The jury at the trial of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., has reached a verdict.

Jurors began their deliberations on Wednesday evening, after receiving final instructions from the judge.

Justice Renee Pomerance had told the jury that they had a duty is to impartially assess the evidence using the legal principles she outlined.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Trending Now

The Crown argued that Veltman carried out a terrorist act on June 6, 2021, and should be convicted on all charges.

The defence argued Veltman was not guilty of first-degree murder, nor did he commit an act of terrorism, because he didn’t have criminal intent to kill the victims and didn’t deliberately plan the attack.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices