Jada Pinkett Smith dismisses Will Smith, Duane Martin sex rumours: ‘Ridiculous’

Jada Pinkett Smith has threatened legal action against the man who started a “ridiculous” rumour that her husband Will Smith had a sexual relationship with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Duane Martin.

In an interview released Thursday with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in New York, Pinkett Smith said rumours of infidelity in her marriage with Smith have no basis in fact.

The 52-year-old Red Table Talk host called the latest allegations about her husband “nonsense.”

“It’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, vs. just making up salacious, malicious stories,” Pinkett Smith said. “It’s not true. We’re going to take care of it, and that’s that.”

On Monday, Brother Bilaal, a man claiming to be Smith’s former friend and assistant, appeared on the podcast Unwine With Tasha K and claimed he once witnessed “Duane having anal sex with Will” in a Fresh Prince dressing room.

A representative for Smith quickly denied Bilaal’s allegations to People magazine, writing: “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

Martin has not commented on the allegations.

On The Breakfast Club radio show, Pinkett Smith described Bilaal as “a person that tried a money shake-down that didn’t work.” She promised she and Smith would be taking legal action against him.

Pinkett Smith said Bilaal previously worked with her husband to produce a book and alluded that Bilaal did not feel he received adequate financial compensation for his work.

“Will was willing to give him a certain amount, or what have you, and he didn’t take it,” she alleged. “This whole situation is based on that.”

When asked how Smith was coping with the rumours, Pinkett Smith smiled and said, “Will is always going to find the funny.”

“You just gotta laugh about it,” she continued.

Also on Wednesday, Pinkett Smith told TMZ she and Smith would be suing Bilaal.

Pinkett Smith is currently promoting her new memoir, Worthy. In her book, Pinkett Smith also denies several rumours about her marriage with Smith, including that the couple are swingers, or are both gay.