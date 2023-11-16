Pedestrian hospitalized after Portage Avenue crash: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after what Winnipeg police are calling a serious motor vehicle crash in St. James near Deer Lodge Centre on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Portage Avenue and Sharp Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., where they found the man, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition with serious injuries.

The incident led to the closure of a section of Portage overnight.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and the traffic division continues to investigate.