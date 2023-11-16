Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian hospitalized after Portage Avenue crash: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 9:02 am
The intersection of Sharp Boulevard and Portage Avenue. View image in full screen
The intersection of Sharp Boulevard and Portage Avenue. Sam Thompson / Global News
A 46-year-old pedestrian is in hospital after what Winnipeg police are calling a serious motor vehicle crash in St. James near Deer Lodge Centre on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Portage Avenue and Sharp Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., where they found the man, who was taken to hospital in unstable condition with serious injuries.

The incident led to the closure of a section of Portage overnight.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and the traffic division continues to investigate.

Additional infrastructure planned by city for pedestrian crossings across Winnipeg
