Geotechnical drilling underway at Kin Race Track lands in North Okanagan

Residents and visitors may notice increased activity on the former Kin Race Track lands in Vernon, B.C., this week.

That’s because geotechnical drilling got underway Wednesday and will continue through Thursday.

The work is part of the Active Living Centre project, located along the 3500 block of 43rd Avenue.

While a previous geotechnical survey mapped the entire race-track lands for park planning purposes, the current explorations will provide more detailed information to help finalize the building site.

The site is currently open to the public, though residents and visitors are asked to give crews space to work and to leave any marking materials in place.