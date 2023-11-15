Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vacant building catches fire again on Winnipeg’s Main Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews tackle afternoon blaze in vacant building'
Winnipeg fire crews tackle afternoon blaze in vacant building
Fire crews were seen emerging from inside a vacant commercial space in the 800 block of Main Street which appeared to have suffered a collapsed roof due to a fire on Wednesday
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg fire crews went to Main Street on Wednesday after a building that was already damaged by a previous fire went up in flames again.

The city says crews were called to the commercial building in the 800 block of Main, north of Higgins, just before 2 p.m.

There was heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building. Crews were able to enter the building and attack the fire from the inside while also using an aerial ladder to protect a neighbouring church.

Trending Now

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices