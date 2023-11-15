Vacant building catches fire again on Winnipeg’s Main Street

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews went to Main Street on Wednesday after a building that was already damaged by a previous fire went up in flames again.

The city says crews were called to the commercial building in the 800 block of Main, north of Higgins, just before 2 p.m.

There was heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building. Crews were able to enter the building and attack the fire from the inside while also using an aerial ladder to protect a neighbouring church.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.