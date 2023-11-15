Menu

Crime

Edmonton police lay charges in connection to January death of young woman

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 6:15 pm
Edmonton police lay second degree murder charges following lengthy investigation into January homicide. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the January death of an 18-year-old woman.

After a length investigation that involved RCMP, police were able to arrest Ryan Kovacs on Nov. 14.

On Jan. 8, police were called to a suite near 105 Avenue and 156 Street for a weapons complaint. Once inside, they found the body of Charlize Wolfinger-Oflaherty. An autopsy revealed Wolfinger-Oflaherty died of a gunshot wound.

Police described the investigation as “lengthy and complex.”

“The diligence and commitment exhibited throughout this complex investigation by the EPS homicide team, as well as our RCMP partners, eventually led to the arrest of the person we believe is responsible for taking this young woman’s life,” said EPS Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem.

“While the manner of death wasn’t initially clear, our investigation was able to successfully clarify who was actually responsible for Charlize’s death,” stated Leathem. “We deeply appreciate the support and patience of the Wolfinger-Oflaherty family throughout the process, and hope the investigative outcome brings them some level of comfort knowing what happened to their loved one.”

Kovacs faces several charges including second-degree murder.

