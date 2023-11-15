Exchange District’s 20-year plan promises vibrant growth, sustainability ahead

Send this page to someone via email

The Exchange District Biz released a 20-year plan on Wednesday with promises for vibrant growth and sustainability.

The strategy lays out different projects and envisions positive outcomes for Winnipeg. It serves as a road map for advancing the Exchange District and creating a thriving community that draws people from both the city and the province.

“While it’s had great successes, we still face challenges in the Exchange District — some that date back 25 years and longer,” said David Pensato, executive director of Exchange District BIZ.

“This neighbourhood is full of history, entrepreneurship and creative pursuits, but we’ve heard from our membership, residents, and community partners that it was time for an enhancement with a renewed long-term strategy,”

The strategy divides the neighbourhood into seven precincts, each with its own design and development goals. They’re all connected with a focus on transit, pedestrian corridors and cycling routes.

Surface lots and spaces like the area around the Concert Hall and MTC would see residential development and street beautification.

Pensato said the plan is definitely a realistic goal for the city. “You know, I don’t think it’s out of the realm of imagination to see this all filled in within the next 15 years.”

Other projects include shared streets along Albert and Alexander and a bridge connecting the Alexander docks to Whittier Park across the river.

In all, the strategy calculations project $103.5 million in new revenue, and $9.3 million in new property taxes for the city each year. The strategy would incentivize developers who build and renovate according to the plan.

While the plan seems ambitious and a tall order for the city to fill, Exchange District entrepreneur Josh Giesbrecht said it’s a start.

“I remember seeing the plan for the Human Rights Museum back in the day and thinking, oh man, this feels so out of the question, but you need a plan to get toward a goal.”

Giesbrecht owns Ashdown Market in the Exchange and he said he serves roughly 4,000 customers.

“I think this is the most comprehensive plan we’ve seen.”

However, for the plan to truly work it needs to be a cohesive effort and Pensato said buy-in from all levels of government and business owners is key.

It will go before the standing policy committee for Property, planning, and development next week and If it is approved, it will go on the the executive policy committee, and then to city council on Dec. 14.

“I am thrilled to support the Strategy at the upcoming Property and Development committee meeting and subsequent meetings,” said Coun. Vivian Santos.

“I want to thank the City staff, the BIZ, the mayor’s office and my council colleague, Chairperson of Property and Development Sherri Rollins, for all their leadership and support in receiving this investment strategy, the new iteration of the downtown plan,” Santos added.

— with files from Global’s Iris Dyck