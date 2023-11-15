Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Health minister remains ‘confident’ in NDP deal as pharmacare deadline nears

By David Baxter Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 5:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadians avoiding dentist due to cost, lack of insurance: StatCan'
Canadians avoiding dentist due to cost, lack of insurance: StatCan
WATCH: As the federal government is set to provide more details on its dental plan before the end of the year, new numbers from Statistics Canada show more than one-third of Canadians have not visited a dentist in 12 months, with many of those citing cost as a big factor. As Sean Previl reports, dentists say the numbers are concerning not only for oral health but because of its link to Canadians' overall health as well. – Nov 6, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There are 20 scheduled sitting days left for the House of Commons before the holiday break, and that means a deadline is fast approaching for a key part of the supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and NDP: passing and introducing pharmacare legislation.

“I do absolutely think it’s possible to introduce legislation. Whether or not we can get it through all stages, I mean, that’s another question,” Health Minister Mark Holland said, speaking at an event in Winnipeg.

Despite the tight timeline, Holland says he remains “confident” in the relationship with the NDP.

“I understand … the desire to engage in hypotheticals, but I look at how much progress has been made and how productive the conversations have been and I’m confident,” Holland said.

As evidence, he pointed to last week when the Liberals tabled legislation to ban replacement workers in federally-regulated workplaces that are undergoing job action, also known as anti-scab legislation. This is a position which the NDP have long advocated, and is part of the supply and confidence agreement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Liberals table bill to ban replacement workers in federal workplaces during strikes'
Liberals table bill to ban replacement workers in federal workplaces during strikes

In Toronto, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said that his party has seen one draft of proposed pharmacare legislation, but rejected it.

“So the Liberals want to leave the door open for some form of mixed public-private where the pharmaceutical industries continue to make huge profits. The pharmacy industry doesn’t like the idea of a universal public pharmacare where we cover everybody,” Singh told reporters

“So the Liberals want to continue to appease those wealthy sectors, and we want to make sure people get fairness. That’s the sticking point.”

Trending Now

Introducing and passing legislation on pharmacare is one of the key pillars in the supply and confidence agreement between the Liberals and the NDP.

As part of the agreement, the Liberals will advance some key NDP priorities in exchange for support on confidence votes in the minority Parliament until fall 2025, when another election must be held by law.

Story continues below advertisement

At their policy convention last month, NDP delegates voted in favour of having this pharmacare provision be a make-or-break point in the supply and confidence agreement.

The last scheduled sitting day for the House of Commons is Dec. 15, but it’s not unusual for Parliament to rise a day or two earlier.

When asked if he would pull out of the supply and confidence agreement if pharmacare legislation is not passed by year’s end, Singh said he’s focused on the present.

“We’re not going to look into the future, we’re going to focus on right now. We’re in the same position we were before and we’re going to use the power we have to fight to deliver help to Canadians,” he replied.

The supply and confidence agreement says the Liberals will introduce and pass the Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023 and then task the National Drug Agency to develop a formulary of essential medicines and bulk purchasing plan by the end of the agreement, which runs to 2025.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices