Manitoba businesses to receive federal funding in support of greener economy

Businesses across Manitoba are receiving federal funding for projects that aim to push hundreds of small- and medium-sized businesses towards a greener future.

The funding, totaling over $4.6 million, was announced by Dan Vandal, the federal minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada. At a press conference on Wednesday, at the Manitoba Environmental Industries Association, Vandal said the investment would go towards creating 400 new jobs and support 350 small- and medium-sized businesses across the province.

In a follow-up press release the same day, the federal government said the money would help businesses with the following:

Making their supply chains more efficient.

Increasing cleantech competitiveness.

Progressing towards net-zero emissions in construction technology,

Supporting innovation, technology transfer, and adoption.

As per the release, Vandal noted that the investments are going towards forward-thinking organizations and enterprises.

“The opportunities here are immense… we will continue to work shoulder to shoulder to support innovation and jobs for Manitobans,” said Vandal.

Justin Smerchanski, president of AMC Foam Technologies Inc., said federal support would go a long way in improving the company’s manufacturing capacity while increasing efficiency through investments in equipment, innovative processes and people.

For Jack Winram, executive director of the Manitoba Environmental Industries Association, the money would go towards establishing a Cleantech Conference in the Prairies.

“It is well understood that we need clean technology development to ensure we meet net zero targets and address climate change,” said Winram.

“The conference will showcase emerging cleantech and will also provide an opportunity to explore important topics on energy, environment, and economic sustainable development as the green economy in Manitoba expands.”