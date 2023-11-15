Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Protesters confront Trudeau in Vancouver, call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 15, 2023 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Protesters confront Justin Trudeau at Vancouver restaurant'
Protesters confront Justin Trudeau at Vancouver restaurant
Protesters confronted Justin Trudeau outside a Vancouver restaurant on Tuesday night. Video captured at the restaurant shows people chanting "Ceasefire now" in connection with the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pro-Palestinian protesters confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Vancouver restaurant Tuesday night.

Trudeau was at Vij’s Restaurant on Cambie Street when a video shows demonstrators began chanting “ceasefire now” in an attempt to get the Canadian leader to call for one in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trudeau left soon after the demonstration began and the protesters followed behind continuing to chant.

He then visited another restaurant in the Chinatown area of Vancouver where about 250 protesters showed up, police said, with almost 100 officers deployed to the scene.

Click to play video: 'Global News asks Trudeau about listing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organization'
Global News asks Trudeau about listing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organization

Vancouver police confirmed Wednesday that a 27-year-old man was arrested for punching a police officer and gouging her eyes last night near where Trudeau was dining.

Story continues below advertisement

The officer received medical treatment and the suspect remains in police custody, police confirmed in a tweet.

Vancouver police said investigators are recommending criminal charges against the man.

Trending Now

A 34-year-old man from Vancouver was also arrested for obstructing police. He has been released from custody pending further investigation, police said.

These incidents come as Trudeau has fallen short of calling for a ceasefire in the conflict, previously pleading for “humanitarian pauses” amid the violence.

In the meantime, the prime minister leaves Vancouver on Wednesday morning for California and the APEC Summit.

Click to play video: 'Canada to hold Iran’s IRGC accountable following calls to list regime as a terrorist group: Trudeau'
Canada to hold Iran’s IRGC accountable following calls to list regime as a terrorist group: Trudeau
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices