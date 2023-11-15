Protesters confront Trudeau in Vancouver, call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Send this page to someone via email

Pro-Palestinian protesters confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Vancouver restaurant Tuesday night.

Trudeau was at Vij’s Restaurant on Cambie Street when a video shows demonstrators began chanting “ceasefire now” in an attempt to get the Canadian leader to call for one in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Trudeau left soon after the demonstration began and the protesters followed behind continuing to chant.

He then visited another restaurant in the Chinatown area of Vancouver where about 250 protesters showed up, police said, with almost 100 officers deployed to the scene.



Vancouver police confirmed Wednesday that a 27-year-old man was arrested for punching a police officer and gouging her eyes last night near where Trudeau was dining.

The officer received medical treatment and the suspect remains in police custody, police confirmed in a tweet.

Vancouver police said investigators are recommending criminal charges against the man.

A 34-year-old man from Vancouver was also arrested for obstructing police. He has been released from custody pending further investigation, police said.

These incidents come as Trudeau has fallen short of calling for a ceasefire in the conflict, previously pleading for “humanitarian pauses” amid the violence.

In the meantime, the prime minister leaves Vancouver on Wednesday morning for California and the APEC Summit.