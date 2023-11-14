Kitchener Rangers move up to No. 8 in CHL Top-10 Rankings

With the team on a hot streak, the Kitchener Rangers have moved up two spots to No. 8 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

The Rangers, who are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, are currently atop the OHL standings, sitting three points ahead of the second-place London Knights.

Despite this, the Knights, who are on a three-game winning streak of their own, are currently ranked one spot ahead of their rivals.

These are the only two teams who were selected from the Ontario league to be among the top 10 in Canada.

Over the past 15 years, there have been two teams from the WHL that have won the Memorial Cup as Canada’s top junior team, but this appears to be their year as five clubs were among the top 10.

The Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks are ranked second and third, respectively, while the Medicine Hat Tigers and Moose Jaw Warriors come in at ninth and 10th. The Tigers are currently atop the WHL standings.

The top team overall is the Halifax Mooseheads, who have now won eight straight games, propelling them to the top of the QMJHL.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Baie-Comeau Drakkar are the other Quebec representatives on the list and are currently ranked fourth and fifth, according to the power rankings.

Rangers notes: On Tuesday, the team announced that it had reached an agreement with Cameron Arquette, who was selected in the fourth round of the OHL draft last spring.

The Wheatley, Ont., native is currently suiting up for the Leamington Flyers in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. So far this season he has recorded five goals and seven assists in 19 games.