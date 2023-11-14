Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

19.7% of Saskatchewan families experience food insecurity: Statistics Canada

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 14, 2023 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Demand for food has ‘never been greater’ leading up to Regina’s holiday season, RFB CEO says'
Demand for food has ‘never been greater’ leading up to Regina’s holiday season, RFB CEO says
Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said on Tuesday that the food bank is seeing 'a 15 per cent increase in the number of folks who are employed that visit the food bank.'
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new Statistics Canada study says in 2022, 18 per cent of Canadian families reported experiencing food insecurity in the previous 12 months, which is up from 16 per cent in 2021.

The study, called “Food Insecurity Among Canadian Families,” found 19.7 per cent of families in Saskatchewan experience food insecurity — sixth-highest among provinces — in 2021.

Regina Food Bank CEO John Bailey said those numbers don’t come as a surprise based on what they see every day at the food bank.

“We’re up about 40 per cent over what we were last year,” Bailey said. “So, quite significant growth in the number of people access to our services.”

Bailey said there’s a huge combination of factors that lead to folks being food insecure, such as unemployment and the costs of living.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all experience our trips to the grocery store costing significantly more than they did this time last year,” Bailey said. “If you’re sort of on the precipice of food insecurity or pinching poverty, those impacts are even more strongly felt than they were than they would be for other households.”

Trending Now

Bailey said heading into the holiday season, they are expecting the numbers to increase. They are hoping to meet their wish list.

“Donations of cash are really significant for us. We can turn $1 into three meals and as we look at doing some significant purchasing for Hampers of Hope, donations of cash are really important,” he said. “If folks are looking … to see their way through the donated food, cans (and) shelf stuff is always really important.”

If people wish to donate to the Regina Food Bank, they can go to the Donate Now page on the community-based organization’s website.

 

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices