Cambridge Fire Department introduces new fire chief

The Cambridge Fire Department introduced Rob Martin as its new fire chief on Tuesday.

Martin joins the department after spending three years as the deputy fire chief in Brampton, Ont.

The new chief is no stranger to the area, however, as he worked for the Kitchener Fire Department for over two decades as a firefighter before advancing to become deputy fire chief there.

In his new role as fire chief, Martin replaces Brian Arnold, who quit in June after three years on the job to serve in a similar role in Guelph.