Peterborough man threatens 2 with baseball bat: police

A man faces charges after allegedly threatening others with a baseball bat in Peterborough, Ont., on Monday morning.

The Peterborough Police Service say around 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Police learned a man brandishing a baseball bat threatened two people before leaving the area.

The suspect was found a short distance away and was arrested.

The 28-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts each of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.