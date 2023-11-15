Santa is coming to town! Where to watch a Santa Claus parade in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

Santa Claus will be taking a break from toy making to visit a few communities in Simcoe County this weekend for the annual Santa Claus parades.

Barrie, Bradford West Gwillimbury and Orillia will be hosting their annual Santa Claus parades this coming Saturday, Nov. 18.

Innisfil’s Santa Claus Parade is expected to take place the following weekend on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Depending on where you live, residents have several options to catch a glimpse of jolly old Saint Nick and get in on the festive fun.

Here is a look at what different communities have planned.

View image in full screen Barrie Santa Claus Parade and Noella Festival 2019. Supplied by Downtown Barrie BIA

Barrie

Barrie’s parade will be getting a brand-new route this year due to construction happening along last year’s route.

Story continues below advertisement

In its 74th year, the parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“With a focus on family fun and safety, mixed with tradition, the heart of Barrie will be on full display,” the Barrie Chamber of Commerce said on its website.

Starting at Tiffin and Lakeshore, the parade will journey north on Lakeshore Drive, gliding past the scenic Centennial Park and up Toronto Street.

From there, it will head east onto Dunlop, passing Mary Street, Maple Avenue and Bayfield Street at Five Points.

Finally, it will wrap up its festive journey rolling through the heart of Dunlop and past Meridian Place with the Noella Festival and ending at Poyntz Street.

View image in full screen Barrie Santa Claus Parade Route. Via The Barrie Chamber of Commerce website

The Noella Festival is happening from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be a market at Meridian Place with gifts made by local artisans.

The Noella Tree Lighting Celebration and fireworks will happen after the parade at 6 p.m., followed by a free concert with My Son the Hurricane.

View image in full screen Winmar Polar Express float at the 2022 Barrie Santa Clause Parade. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Supplied by Barrie Chamber of Commerce by Stephen Elliot, Impact Media

Bradford West Gwillimbury

Residents and their families and friends in Bradford West Gwillimbury are invited to gather along Holland Street starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The parade route begins at Bradford District High School at 70 Professor Day Dr., travelling east on Holland Street, turning south on Simcoe Road and ending at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre at 125 Simcoe Rd.

Letters to Santa will be collected by volunteers at the beginning of the parade. People are asked to address all letters to Santa, c/o the North Pole, HOH OHO.

Story continues below advertisement

Orillia

One of the community’s oldest Santa Claus parades will be kicking off Saturday as well in Orillia.

The 118 annual Orillia Santa Claus Parade will be happening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the downtown core, with more than 100 floats, a band and a visit from Santa Claus.

The parade route is shown below.

The 118 annual Orillia Santa Claus Parade route. Via Orillia District Chamber of Commerce website

Innisfil

Starting at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Innisfil parade will begin at Innisfil Park.

The parade will then move west on Innisfil Beach Road to Jans Boulevard, where it will end.

The organizers say there will be an all-inclusive and barrier-free sensory/quiet zone in place from the Innisfil Park exit to the fire station on Innisfil Beach Road, so everyone can be a part of the Christmas Parade.

Story continues below advertisement

Kids will also be able to have their letters to Santa picked up along the parade route and donations of new unwrapped toys will be collected along the route as well by Innisfil Fire and Rescue staff.

Non-perishable food items will be collected along the parade route for Innisfil Food Bank.

Innisfil Beach Road will be closed to vehicular traffic for approximately two hours starting at approximately 1 p.m. until the last float makes its way through the spectators.