Crime

Wanted sex offender Randall Hopley arrested in Vancouver: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 10:38 am
Vancouver police release new photos of fugitive Randall Hopley
WATCH ABOVE: (From Nov. 9, 2023) It's been six days since convicted sex offender Randall Hopley walked away from his halfway house and Vancouver police are now releasing new images of the man.
Police say high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley has been arrested in Vancouver.

A statement from police says Hopley was picked up at about 6 a.m. on the city’s Downtown Eastside and he is in custody.

The arrest ends a 10-day search for Hopley, who walked away from his Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4., and cut off his electronic monitoring device a short time later.

At the time, police said they believed the 58-year-old was worried about an upcoming court appearance and feared he would be returned to custody.

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He was released in 2018 and was living at the halfway house under a 10-year long-term supervision order but was arrested in January for allegedly violating conditions of the order.

Click to play video: 'Missing high-risk sex offender removes ankle monitor'
Missing high-risk sex offender removes ankle monitor
© 2023 The Canadian Press

