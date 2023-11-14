Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Northwest Territories residents head to polls after wildfire delayed earlier vote

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 10:36 am
The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls today, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Northwest Territories provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa on Monday July 6, 2020. Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls today, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls Tuesday, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held.

The election had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was delayed because of a wildfire season that saw about 70 per cent of the territory’s population under evacuation order.

Legislature members voted unanimously to delay the election during a late August session held in the town of Inuvik, with the capital Yellowknife and its roughly 20,000 residents still under an evacuation order at the time.

Click to play video: 'NWT wildfires: Canada to build 50 ‘new, affordable homes’ in Yellowknife under Rapid Housing Initiative'
NWT wildfires: Canada to build 50 ‘new, affordable homes’ in Yellowknife under Rapid Housing Initiative
Trending Now

Premier Caroline Cochrane announced in September that she wasn’t running for re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixteen seats are being contested, while three candidates have been acclaimed.

After the vote, the 19 legislature members will elect a premier, six other cabinet members and Speaker from their own ranks.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices