Northwest Territories residents head to polls after wildfire delayed earlier vote

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of the Northwest Territories are heading to the polls Tuesday, more than a month after the election was originally set to be held.

The election had been scheduled for Oct. 3, but was delayed because of a wildfire season that saw about 70 per cent of the territory’s population under evacuation order.

Legislature members voted unanimously to delay the election during a late August session held in the town of Inuvik, with the capital Yellowknife and its roughly 20,000 residents still under an evacuation order at the time.

1:01 NWT wildfires: Canada to build 50 ‘new, affordable homes’ in Yellowknife under Rapid Housing Initiative

Premier Caroline Cochrane announced in September that she wasn’t running for re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

Sixteen seats are being contested, while three candidates have been acclaimed.

After the vote, the 19 legislature members will elect a premier, six other cabinet members and Speaker from their own ranks.