Video link
Headline link
Canada

356 Canadians have made it out of Gaza so far, officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2023 7:46 am
Click to play video: 'Delays for Canadians looking to use the Rafah border crossing out of Gaza'
Delays for Canadians looking to use the Rafah border crossing out of Gaza
WATCH - Delays for Canadians looking to use the Rafah border crossing out of Gaza – Nov 5, 2023
Scores of Canadians are still hoping to leave the Gaza Strip, as Canadians and Israelis mourn the loss of peace activist Vivian Silver in last month’s attack by Hamas militants.

Global Affairs Canada said Monday afternoon it is in touch with more than 250 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members in the war-torn Palestinian territory.

Ottawa says 356 Canadians and their relatives have made it out of the Gaza Strip so far, including 10 on Monday.

Click to play video: '‘Death haunts us every second’: Palestinian-Canadian waits with family as Gaza evacuations suspended'
‘Death haunts us every second’: Palestinian-Canadian waits with family as Gaza evacuations suspended
Israeli officials said late Monday that Silver, a dual national previously believed to have been taken hostage, had died in the brutal attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Israel has declared war against Hamas, and airstrikes on Gaza have killed thousands, with the United Nations declaring that nowhere in the territory is safe.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza’s largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

