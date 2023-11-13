‘Kick them out’: Poilievre responds to revelations on Iranian interference in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The leader the federal official Opposition is calling for immediate action against the Iranian regime, in the wake of Global News reporting revealing the extent of the Islamic republic’s interference in Canada.

Pierre Poilievre was in Vancouver Monday, where he responded to a Global News investigation that revealed hundreds of regime insiders living in the country.

18:55 ‘You will be shocked’: How Iran’s regime is threatening Canadians here at home

“To think that we might have terrorist-linked Iranian regime thugs operating with impunity, spending stolen money and intimidating Canadian Jews and Iranians is appalling,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre has been vocal about getting tough with the Iranian regime, but said even he was startled at how widespread the problem is.

“That reporting was shocking,” he said.

B.C. lawyer Ramin Joubin has been building a database tracking the number of regime insiders operating in Canada and threatening people who speak out against Iran.

“We have about 700 names right now that either have temporary residence, permanent residence or citizenship that are in Canada and that are somehow regime affiliates,” he said.

“They came to Canada knowing this was going to be their safe haven.”

Poilievre described the number as “staggering,” adding the situation requires “immediate action to kick them out of this country.”

4:41 Canada bans IRGC officials, enhances sanctions

World-renowned human rights activist Masih Alinejad, a longtime outspoken critic of the Iranian regime, has been moving from safe house to safe house, ever since an alleged attempt on her life in July 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

She said her life is in danger in the United States, and potentially under even greater threat in Canada.

“The FBI told me that the same group who are trying to kidnap me on U.S. soil were the same group from Revolutionary Guards in Iran trying to harass, kidnap and kill Canadians,” she said.

“FBI told me that as far as you are in America, we will protect you. But we suggest you not to go to Canada.”

2:06 North Vancouver man denied entry to U.S. Over compulsory military service in Iran

Poilievre described that warning as “mind-blowing.”

“Who would ever have thought eight years ago that our allies would think Canada is too dangerous a place to go,” he said.

The Conservative leader said he wants to see the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. listed as a terrorist entity in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s also calling for more sanctions against Iran, and the creation of a foreign agent registry.

Global News reached out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office along with four federal cabinet ministers, but none were available for comment on this story.