Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Scarborough collision

A motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police say.

Toronto police said they received a call at 1:34 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Finch East and Warden avenues.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to a local trauma centre and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Westbound Finch Avenue is closed from Warden while police continue to investigate.

Police say there are delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.

