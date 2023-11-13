Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Scarborough collision

A motorcyclist is suffering life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Scarborough Monday afternoon, police say.
Toronto police said they received a call at 1:34 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Finch East and Warden avenues.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was transported to a local trauma centre and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Westbound Finch Avenue is closed from Warden while police continue to investigate.
Police say there are delays in the area and to consider alternate routes.
Trending Now
Police searching for motorcyclist in connection with Toronto hit-and-run
Comments