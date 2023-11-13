Menu

Canada

Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2023 3:55 pm
king charles coin View image in full screen
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5 pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king's head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles will soon be circulated across the country.

The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.

The monarch’s effigy is also to be pressed onto a loonie for the first time at the mint.

The mint says a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Coin exchanges are set to take place later in the month at the Mint’s Ottawa and Winnipeg boutiques.

The image features work by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati, who has designed other coins for the mint, including six silver National Hockey League goalie coins.

Earlier this year, the federal government directed the Mint and the Bank of Canada to replace the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II with one of the King on its coins and the $20 bill.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

