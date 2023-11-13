Montreal’s executive committee chair resigns amid spending scandal

Send this page to someone via email

The chairperson of Montreal’s executive committee is stepping down amid a growing controversy over past expenses from when she was in charge of the city’s public consultation office.

Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon after a series of investigative reports into her spending by Le Journal de Montréal last week.

The French-language newspaper revealed Ollivier allegedly spent thousands of dollars on international trips, hotels and meals out while she was the head of the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM). The OCPM is fully financed by the city to the tune of $3 million per year.

In wake of the reports, Ollivier said she has received a flurry of messages — some of which she alleges were misogynistic or racist, while others have been supportive. She has faced calls by the city’s opposition to resign as chair of the executive committee.

Story continues below advertisement

Ollivier says her resignation is effective immediately and she has asked the city’s finance commission to meet with her later this week.

The revelations come just a few days before the Valérie Plante administration is set to present its 2024 budget.

— with files from Gloria Henriquez