Politics

Clock ticking as Quebec teachers demonstrate 10 days ahead of unlimited strike

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted November 13, 2023 12:25 pm
Teachers protest outside premier François Legault’s Montreal office
Hundreds of teachers from the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement Union (FAE) staged a protest outside Premier François Legault’s Montreal office ahead of the unlimited general strike scheduled for the end of the month. Brayden Jagger Haines joins us from the picket line.
Demonstrations have intensified as an unlimited teachers’ strike looms in Quebec.

Dozens of teachers and demonstrators with the Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE) donned red tuques and waved flags outside Premier François Legault’s downtown Montreal office Monday morning.

“Mr. Legault needs to act. He’s got the authority necessary to make things happen and break the stalemate. There is still time but we need some real changes at the negotiation table,” union spokesperson Christian Lepierre said.

In Quebec, 65,000 elementary and high school teachers say they will walk off the job in the next 10 days if contract negotiations drag on.

The FAE union voted in favour of a general unlimited strike as of Nov. 23.

The federation’s work stoppage includes nine unions representing teachers working in several francophone Quebec school boards, including in Montreal, Laval and Quebec City.

Union officials claim the government is not budging at the negotiation table despite recent meetings with officials.

The main sticking points continue to be wages and services for students, which Lepierre called inadequate,

“There are a lot of students whose needs are not being met,” Lepierre said.

The FAE is asking for the province to match the Canadian average and have salaries increase four per cent year over year for the duration of the contract.

In addition, the union wants to see workers’ salaries adjusted to the consumer price index if the increase is above four per cent.

Quebec Treasury Board chair Sonia LeBel outlined an offer last week for public-sector workers.

It includes salary increases of 10.3 per cent over five years, a one-time payment of $1,000 to each worker in the first year of the contract and more money for shift workers like nurses who work nights and weekends.

The next meeting of the negotiating council, bringing together delegates from the nine unions affiliated with the FAE, will take place on Wednesday in Laval.

