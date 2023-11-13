Escaped circus lion captured after prowling the streets of Italian town

Send this page to someone via email

An escaped circus lion went for a stroll through the streets of a seaside Italian town on Saturday before being captured by local authorities.

The adult lion, named Kimba, was seen wandering through residential areas of Ladispoli, near Rome, for several hours after his escape from the Rony Roller Circus.

The mayor of Ladispoli, Alessandro Grando, released a statement while the lion was still loose, encouraging residents to stay indoors.

A team of local and state police officers, alongside circus staff, the Carabinieri police force and other unaffiliated volunteers was assembled to search for the rogue big cat. A helicopter was flown over Ladispoli to shoot infrared video in the hope of spotting Kimba in the streets.

The lion was eventually found and recorded walking alongside a grassy area.

Story continues below advertisement

About five hours after the search commenced, around 10:30 p.m. local time, Grando provided an update declaring Kimba had been sedated and captured.

A circus-affiliated animal handler, Rony Vassallo, told the news agency AFP that Kimba did not pose a threat to the public.

“He met with people in an environment he wasn’t used to… and nothing happened, he didn’t even for a second have the instinct to attack a person,” Vassallo told AFP.

Vassallo did fear, however, that someone could hurt Kimba “out of fear, or excess enthusiasm.”

It not yet known how the lion escaped its enclosure. Vassallo said he checked the lion’s cage an hour before Kimba was reported missing and found everything in order. He refused to comment on speculations of sabotage.

Circus veterinarians told AFP the lion is in “good condition” and was not injured from its public excursion or the sedative.

Ladispoli’s mayor has since used news of the escaped lion to advocate for an end to the use of exotic animals in circus performances.

“I hope that this episode can stir some consciences, and that we can finally put an end to the exploitation of animals in circuses,” Grando said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Kimba was born in captivity. He is one of nine big cats, including tigers, at the Rony Roller Circus. The circus also utilizes other animals, such as elephants, horses and camels in their acts.

In Italy, there is no ban on the use of exotic animals in circus performances. In Canada, certain municipalities have passed bans on the use of exotic animals in circuses, rodeos and other forms of public entertainment. Many of Canada’s biggest circus groups have in recent years made the choice to exclude animal performances entirely.