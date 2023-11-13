Braiding Knowledge for Clean Energy conference kicks off in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert Grand Council is holding a climate change conference and tradeshow in Saskatoon from Monday to Wednesday at the World Trade Centre.

The Braiding Knowledge for Clean Energy conference runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and looks to address housing and energy issues First Nations communities are facing.

Presentations are being held throughout the event about things like environmental sustainability initiatives, alternative approaches to net-zero homes, small modular reactors and biomass heating for remote communities.

2:03 Is nuclear power the answer for Sask.?

“While confronting the fiscal challenges linked to housing and climate change, our commitment remains unwavering,” PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through this conference, we aim to collaboratively devise strategies that address the housing and energy challenges faced by our 12 members communities and extend the benefits to all First Nations throughout Canada.”

Dave Carscadden, president and CEO of Sustainable Project Partners Consulting, said they work with a lot of communities on renewable energy projects.

He said they were working with the PAGC to try and get government funding for sustainable energy projects.

4:42 Utility scale solar farm proposed for Dundonald Avenue

“I think a lot of First Nations in Canada, doesn’t matter which province you’re in, they’re all interested in energy security and producing their own power,” Carscadden said.

He said there’s a huge push toward clean energy, but said there’s a lot of planning and initiative needed to achieve those funding grants.

Story continues below advertisement

Christopher Jobb, PAGC’s vice-chief, said they had a mandate on their table to move toward clean energy.

“Our elders told us we are stewards of the land and we need to take care of the land and the land will take care of us as well,” Jobb said.

He said they need to start thinking about what they are leaving for the next generation, adding that this was an opportunity to bring different organizations together to have a common understanding of what goals they need to reach.