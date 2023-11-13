Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Winter driving safety tips, end of an era for John Gormley, and raising funds for charity at the Great Kitchen Party.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 13, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Winter driving safety tips from CAA Saskatchewan

As wintry weather moves into the province, drivers need to be aware of weather and road conditions when planning to head out on the highway.

Christine Niemczky from CAA Saskatchewan says an emergency preparedness kit should also be in vehicles.

Niemczky has tips drivers need to know for dealing with winter driving conditions in this interview with Chris Carr.

End of an era for John Gormley on CKOM and CJME

It might be the end of an era for John Gormley, but it is not a retirement.

The longtime host of John Gormley Live on CKOM and CJME is stepping away from the microphone after 25 years.

Gormley speaks with Chris Carr about his time on the airwaves, what sticks out after 25 years and his future plans.

Chefs competing in Great Kitchen Party raising funds for charity

Nine Saskatchewan chefs are putting their culinary skills to the test at Canada’s Great Kitchen Party.

Along with competing for a chance to head to Ottawa for the Canadian Culinary Championships, the chefs are raising money for three local charities.

Zeba Ahmad, the honourary chair of the Great Kitchen Party, explains what goes into the event, the charities being supported and entertainment for the evening in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 13

Mild conditions — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 13, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.