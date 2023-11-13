Gordon Ramsay and wife welcome 6th child to family ‘brigade’

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana have welcomed their sixth child to the “Ramsay brigade.”

The 57-year-old TV star announced the birth of his son, Jesse James Ramsay, on Saturday. Ramsay shared three photos to Instagram featuring Tana, 49, in a hospital bed as she holds their couple’s newest baby.

“What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!” Ramsay wrote. “One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!!”

Ramsay seemed to imply that after having an evenly split three boys and three girls, the couple is “done” having children.

The birth announcement attracted a wave of congratulations from Ramsay’s followers, including best wishes from Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Marvel’s own Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner.

Ramsay and his wife married in 1996. The couple have five other children, 25-year-old Megan, 23-year-old twins Jack and Holly, 22-year-old Matilda (or “Tilly,” as she’s commonly known) and four-year-old son Oscar.

Before Oscar was born, the Ramsay parents revealed Tana had suffered a miscarriage after five months.

In recent years, Ramsay has shared rare glimpses of his family life with the public. In September, the restaurateur told People Magazine — in his usual colourful language — that Tana wanted another baby.

“I’m going to be at school celebrating sports day with a f— ing walker!” Ramsay joked.

Tana told the outlet both she and Ramsay come from large families with four children, so having many kids of their own was “sort of second nature to me.”

As is the way with many fathers to gen-Z children, Ramsay often appears on his daughter Tilly’s TikTok page. There, the combative Hell’s Kitchen host shows a softer side than most Ramsay fans are used to — and even takes part in the occasional dance challenge.