Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday as Gaza evacuations continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2023 7:42 am
Click to play video: '‘Death haunts us every second’: Palestinian-Canadian waits with family as Gaza evacuations suspended'
‘Death haunts us every second’: Palestinian-Canadian waits with family as Gaza evacuations suspended
WATCH - 'Death haunts us every second': Palestinian-Canadian waits with family as Gaza evacuations suspended – Nov 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross Monday doesn’t appear to have any Canadians on it.

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey through the crossing at Rafah, compiled in co-ordination with the Egyptian and Israeli governments.

Canadians do not appear to have made the latest list, which was released Sunday, for permission to cross on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Gaza suffers 3rd communications blackout as death toll climbs'
Gaza suffers 3rd communications blackout as death toll climbs

On Friday, the list was expanded to include 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members, meaning some people on the list have not yet made it out.

Story continues below advertisement

The conflict, now in its sixth week, began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 others back into Gaza as hostages.

Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, and the Hamas-run health authority says casualties in the territory have topped 11,000.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Israel-Hamas: Rafah border crossing closed again as attacks on Gaza intensify'
Israel-Hamas: Rafah border crossing closed again as attacks on Gaza intensify

Sunday’s crossings occurred after the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day closure.

The Egyptian government is allowing those who cross the Rafah border to stay in the country for up to 72 hours.

The Canadian Embassy in Egypt is assisting those who crossed with transportation to Cairo, as well as food and accommodation until they have arranged their travel plans.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices