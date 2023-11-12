Saskatoon celebrates Diwali: a day of prayer, community and celebration

Send this page to someone via email

The Hindu Society of Saskatchewan gathered among family, friends and community members on Sunday to celebrate Diwali, an annual festival of lights celebration.

Diwali is celebrated around the world to celebrate the spiritual victory of light over darkness.

The Hindu Society of Saskatchewan Community Outreach chair said that Diwali is the largest festival in India, and for Hindus across the globe.

“It feels like we’re in India. We celebrate with family and friends, and everybody who is here is our family and friends,” said said Subash Biswal. “It’s nice to see all of them … we feel very happy. That is good for the community here.”

A representative of Saskatoon’s India-Canada Cultural Association said Diwali is an auspicious occasion.

“It is a huge, huge opportunity for us as Indian, as Hindu to be to be celebrating Diwali,” said Laxmi Patel. “At the end of the day, it is our duty here in Canada to make sure that the Diwali festival continues year over year … that is our tradition and that is our culture, and we must keep it going on.”