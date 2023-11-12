Menu

Investigations

Man believed to be dead in building fire in Langley, shots heard by police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 12, 2023 12:27 am
One man believed to be dead in Langley building fire
BC's police watchdog is investigating an hours long incident in Langley Friday night. A wellness check is believed to have fatally escalated when a man barricaded himself inside a building which then caught fire.
BC RCMP officials said a man is believed to be deceased after a building caught fire in Langley, Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., Langley Mounties were called to wellness check of a man who was reportedly distraught and made “concerning comments.”

Around six hours later, police said they were able to locate the man at a home on 0 Ave.

When officers were at the property, they heard gunshots from inside a building.

An emergency response team was then activated and attempted to make contact with the man, who appeared to have barricaded the building.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. a fire erupted in the building and engulfed the entire structure.

Investigators believe the man did not exit the building and died in the fire.

Langley Fire Department is conducting an investigation looking into the cause of the fire.

Two police vehicles that were used for “containment” were heavily damaged in the blaze.

The provincial police watchdog has been called in to investigate police actions in the incident.

