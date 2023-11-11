Brian Garrity’s six field goals help Western Mustangs defeat Laurier to win Yates Cup

Send this page to someone via email

The 52nd Yates Cup championship belongs to the Western Mustangs.

Western defeated the Laurier Golden Hawks 29-14 to win the OUA championship for the third consecutive season.

The Mustangs have now come out on top in five of the past six Yates Cup games.

Western head coach Greg Marshall has now won 23 titles over his coaching and playing career.

Going into the game Marshall credited his coaching staff for the adjustments they have been able to make in-game.

“Our coaches do a great job evaluating what our opponents are doing offensively and defensively and sorting through things by making some subtle changes that impact how we perform and the plays we call,” said Marshall.

Once again the second half played a big part in the Mustang victory.

After going into the locker room down 14-8 at halftime Western emerged to score all of the points in the third and fourth quarters.

That corrected the only real blemish against the Golden Hawks during their regular season meeting to finish each of their schedules.

Both teams were 7-0 at the time and the Mustangs built a 27-0 lead at the half only to have Laurier score 28 unanswered points in the third quarter. Western needed a late pass from back-up quarterback Jerome Rancourt to Savaughn Magnaye-Jones in order to pull out a the victory and secure a bye through the first round of the OUA playoffs.

Mustang kicker Brian Garrity was perfect on the day as he connected on six field goals. The longest came from 45 yards out.

Garrity was named the player of the game.

Western quarterback Evan Hillock went 10-for-19 for 173 yards and a touchdown toss to Seth Robertson.

Still down both of their top running backs in Keon Edwards and Keanu Yazbeck who are each out for the year with broken ankles the Mustangs managed to do some excellent work with their ground game.

Both Ethan Dolby and Troy Thompson might lack U Sports game experience but they do not lack in ability.

Dolby, who is from St. Thomas, Ont., carried the ball 19 times for a game-high 120 yards.

Thompson had 17 carries for 107 yards.

Londoner Taylor Elgersma threw for 242 yards and a touchdown for Laurier. He was intercepted once by Jackson Findlay in the first half and once in the second have by Chris Cameron-Kogler.