Dakota Lancers win 1st football title in Winnipeg high school league history

The Dakota Lancers are the champions of the Winnipeg High School Football League for the first time in school history.

The Lancers won the ANAVETS Bowl with a 28-7 win over the Grant Park Pirates on Friday at IG Field.

Lancers running back Amid Kanu scored three touchdowns in the final after the Lancers lost last year’s ANAVETS Bowl to the St. Paul’s Crusaders.

It’s the first time since 2014 someone other than St. Paul’s or Vincent Massey captured the title after they had won the last seven straight championships.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Lancers head coach Mitchell Harrison told LRSD-TV immediately after the final buzzer sounded. “I love this team, man. I love this group of kids. I love these coaches. This is just a fantastic feeling.”

Dakota quarterback Blake Penner was named the offensive player of the game. Lancers defensive back Augustine Nkundimana was the defensive player of the game after returning an interception more than 80 yards for a touchdown. He also scored a kickoff return TD, but that was nullified by a penalty flag.

Running back/linebacker Jesse Deneka scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates. He also had a TD wiped out by a flag when his pick-six was called back in the second quarter.

Dakota Collegiate already owned the most combined provincial championships in Manitoba for all sports. This will be the first football banner to hang at the school after only having a football program for a little over a decade.