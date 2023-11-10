Flawless first leads Frontenacs in win over Sting

Send this page to someone via email

Looking to bounce back from Thursday night’s loss to the Barrie Colts, the Kingston Frontenacs put the pedal to the metal early, propelling themselves to a 5-3 win over the Sarnia Sting Friday night at the Leon’s Centre.

It didn’t take long for Friday night’s contest to get exciting. In the early minutes of the first period, Ethan Miedema skated in all alone but got hauled down and was awarded a penalty shot.

On the chance, Miedema tried to deke out Surzycia who came up with a big stop to keep the game scoreless.

Then, at around the 15-minute mark with the Frontenacs on the power play, Matthew Soto cut down the left wing and flipped one over the goalie’s shoulder and in to put the Frontenacs up 1-nothing.

Still in the first period, the Frontenacs found themselves with a 5-3 power play and Jacob Holmes unleashed a bullet for his fifth of the season Kingston up 2-0.

The Frontenacs struck again in the dying seconds of the first when Linus Hemstrom found the back of the net and Kingston headed into the intermission with a 3-0 lead.

The shots after the first period were 12-6 in favour of the Frontenacs.

Kingston kept it going five minutes into the second period, Paul Ludwisnki was stopped on the initial chance but he found his own rebound and dished it off to Jacob Battaglia who sent it to the back of the open cage to put the home side up by 4.

The floodgates stayed open in the second, Matthew Soto made it a 5-0 game when he let go of an innocent shot from the top of the right faceoff circle which floated past Carson Chartier.

Sarnia would finally find the scoresheet with 6:53 left in the second, after a turnover by Jakub Chromiak, Sting forward Carson Hall took advantage to score his first of the season to cut into Kingston’s lead.

After two, Kingston led the way in shots 18-16.

In the third, Sarnia cut into the Kingston lead even further, just over a minute into the period Cooper Way stuck with the play and danced around J.J. Salajko to make it a 5-2 game.

The Sting would find the scoresheet again with just under two minutes left in the final period when Sandis Vilmanis let go of a one-timer from the right faceoff circle to put Sarnia within two.

Sarnia led the way in shots 28-27.

Kingston hits the ice next on Sunday in Oshawa against the Generals.