Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Airport vows to improve training after more Toronto passengers directed to wrong area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Accidental security breach forces flight delays at Pearson'
Accidental security breach forces flight delays at Pearson
RELATED: Numerous flights were delayed Thursday morning after passengers were mistakenly allowed to pass through the wrong door. Shallima Maharaj explains.
Toronto Pearson International Airport is promising to “reinforce” training after two consecutive days of travel chaos caused by issues with where passengers were sent within the airport.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Friday, Pearson posted on social media to say a “non-urgent security issue” was causing delays at security.

Just under 20 minutes later, the issue was reportedly solved and normal operations resumed.

The short-lived problems at security came when a gate agent allowed some domestic passengers into the trans-border area of the airport, a spokesperson at the airport explained.

A similar issue was reported on Thursday morning, causing widespread chaos and delays in Terminal 1.

In that instance, the airport said the disruption was caused after a ground handler contracted by an airline directed domestic passengers to an area for screened U.S.-bound trans-border passengers in Terminal 1.

Story continues below advertisement

After the second consecutive day of issues with passenger flows at Canada’s busiest airport, staff are vowing to tighten procedures.

“The GTAA is working with its airline partners to reinforce their training and attention to protocols,” an airport spokesperson told Global News.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

