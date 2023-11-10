Menu

Crime

Man dead after getting struck by transit bus, say Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:42 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service is involved in an ongoing investigation into a collision on Main Street, on Nov. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service is involved in an ongoing investigation into a collision on Main Street, on Nov. 9, 2023. Shane Gibson/Global News
A man is dead after a transit bus collided into him on Main Street in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of the motor vehicle collision on Nov. 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Main Street.

A man in his 60’s was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. Officials said they believe the victim was crossing the street with oncoming traffic when he was struck by a transit bus travelling northbound on Main Street.

The passengers on the bus were not injured. They were relocated to another bus.

The man’s death, officials said, is not considered criminal in nature. An investigation is ongoing.

