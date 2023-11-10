Manitoba RCMP investigating shots fired at Thompson home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are reaching out to the public for information about shots fired at a home in the northern Manitoba city Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the home on Cree Road around 6:25 a.m., where they found damage from gunshots to the front door and an interior wall.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.