Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating shots fired at Thompson home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:12 pm
RCMP Thompson detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Thompson detachment. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are reaching out to the public for information about shots fired at a home in the northern Manitoba city Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the home on Cree Road around 6:25 a.m., where they found damage from gunshots to the front door and an interior wall.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP
