Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Schedules for Winnipeg Transit, city services on Remembrance Day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 2:55 pm
File: A poppy box in Edmonton Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
File: A poppy box . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Remembrance Day is right around the corner, and while Nov. 11 falls on a weekend this year, many Winnipeg services and facilities will maintain reduced hours either on Saturday or on Monday, Nov. 13.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day, and as in past years, will offer free transit service to veterans and current armed forces personnel — including cadets and reservists — plus one companion.

In order to get a free ride on city bus, military veterans and personnel can wear a uniform or show a military ID or CF1 card when they board.

Buses will also display a “Lest We Forget” message throughout the day Saturday, and all drivers will pull over and stop to recognize a minute of silence at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

All civic offices will be closed Monday, although recycling and garbage service will continue on its regular schedule.

City landfills and recycling depots are also closed Saturday, with regular hours Monday.

Trending Now

Many civic recreation facilities, including pools, arenas and gyms will be closed on Saturday, with the exception of the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (open 2-6 p.m.), Margaret Grant Pool (1-5 p.m.), and Pan Am Pool (1-5 p.m.).

Libraries will also be closed on both Saturday and Monday, although online programs and services will be available.

Most local malls and retail businesses will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg students and staff reflect on meaning of Remembrance Day'
Winnipeg students and staff reflect on meaning of Remembrance Day
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices