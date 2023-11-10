Schedules for Winnipeg Transit, city services on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

Remembrance Day is right around the corner, and while Nov. 11 falls on a weekend this year, many Winnipeg services and facilities will maintain reduced hours either on Saturday or on Monday, Nov. 13.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day, and as in past years, will offer free transit service to veterans and current armed forces personnel — including cadets and reservists — plus one companion.

In order to get a free ride on city bus, military veterans and personnel can wear a uniform or show a military ID or CF1 card when they board.

Buses will also display a “Lest We Forget” message throughout the day Saturday, and all drivers will pull over and stop to recognize a minute of silence at 11 a.m.

All civic offices will be closed Monday, although recycling and garbage service will continue on its regular schedule.

City landfills and recycling depots are also closed Saturday, with regular hours Monday.

Many civic recreation facilities, including pools, arenas and gyms will be closed on Saturday, with the exception of the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex (open 2-6 p.m.), Margaret Grant Pool (1-5 p.m.), and Pan Am Pool (1-5 p.m.).

Libraries will also be closed on both Saturday and Monday, although online programs and services will be available.

Most local malls and retail businesses will open at 1 p.m. Saturday.