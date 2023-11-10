Menu

Crime

Winnipeg cops to speak on arrest of hockey coach for sexual exploitation Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 11:37 am
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Winnipeg police are set to make an announcement on a sexual exploitation arrest involving a hockey coach.

Police will speak from their downtown headquarters Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Trending Now

Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.

 

