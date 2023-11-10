Winnipeg cops to speak on arrest of hockey coach for sexual exploitation Friday

Winnipeg police are set to make an announcement on a sexual exploitation arrest involving a hockey coach.
Police will speak from their downtown headquarters Friday morning at 11 a.m.
Trending Now
Global News will stream the press conference live on this page.
More on Crime
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Property dig fails to find traces of woman who disappeared 51 years ago: Ontario police
- Most Wanted: Edmonton firearms unit helping unlock new details in mass shooting
- HUB mall shooting victim’s parents join call to reduce frequency of parole hearings
Comments