B.C. government to provide update on respiratory illness season, immunization campaign

The B.C. Ministry of Health will be holding a press conference Friday to provide an update on the ongoing respiratory illness season.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are also expected to talk about the ongoing immunization campaign for both flu and COVID-19.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:15 p.m. and Global News will be holding a live stream in this article.

The government has been vocal about trying to avoid any surges this fall and winter at hospitals around the province when it comes to flu and COVID-19 cases, to try and avoid strains on B.C.’s health-care system.

Some municipalities, such as Surrey, are already preparing for a possible surge in patients.

Surrey recently deployed a portable building to Surrey Memorial Hospital, which will be used as a “temporary pediatric emergency waiting area” to “prepare for potential surges in pediatric volumes this winter.”

“This waiting area will provide a sense of comfort, care and reassurance to all children and their family members, during this stop on their care journey,” Fraser Health said in a statement.

Fraser Health said the COVID-19 pandemic and previous surges, including for youth with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), have shown the need to prepare for the possibility of higher volumes.

“We’re taking these steps in advance, so that we’re ready, and I think that’s what people want to see — they want to see us preparing,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said regarding the portable.

“And if it’s the case that respiratory season is not as serious, although the southern hemisphere indicates we’re going to have a challenging year, then those preparations aren’t necessary.”

Even with the government’s concerns, new data suggest that a recent surge in COVID-19 activity in British Columbia appears to be waning, with the number of hospital admissions, deaths and positive tests all down sharply.

An update released by the BC Centre for Disease Control on Thursday says there were 144 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week ending Nov. 4, fewer than half the 296 hospitalizations three weeks earlier.

Among those tested for COVID-19 under the province’s medical services plan, positive tests dropped to 15.8 per cent, compared with a peak of 23.4 per cent five weeks earlier.

There were 36 deaths among people with COVID-19 last week, down from a peak of 70 two weeks earlier, although the centre for disease control cautions the information in both weeks is preliminary and says deaths “remain relatively stable.”

The centre says in a summary of the data that COVID-19 activity appears to have peaked in early October.

It says influenza activity has slightly increased but is still low, and at a level comparable to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

— More to come …

— with files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press