Thieves get away with thousands in Barrie bank robbery, police looking for suspects

Barrie police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery at a credit union in the north end of the city.

On Thursday at 11:01 a.m., officers from the Barrie Police Service responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place at a credit union on Alliance Boulevard.

Police say two unknown men, who both wore full face coverings, burst into the credit union brandishing firearms and made a demand for money.

“A significant amount of Canadian and American currency was obtained and they fled the area,” said Peter Leon, Barrie police’s corporate communications coordinator.

“It’s definitely in excess of five figures.”

Leon says the suspects then fled in what is described as a white, newer model four-door Mercedes Benz.

Police say it is believed that this is the same vehicle that the suspects arrived in prior to the robbery and that it was parked out front while the robbery took place.

“We have descriptions of the suspects provided by the victims who were in the bank, who, I may add, did everything that they were supposed to do and they were not injured as a result of this occurrence. Paramedic services did attend to check them out and they were cleared medically,” Leon said.

Police describe the suspects as male and although their faces were completely covered, police say they are both believed to be in their 20s and spoke with what has been described as a Jamaican accent.

The first suspect is described as being just under six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a dark top and grey track pants, police say.

Police say the second suspect was shorter than suspect number one, also had a slim build and wore dark clothing that included black track pants.

Barrie police seized video surveillance from the area and say that the involved vehicle turned left from Alliance Boulevard onto Bell Farm Road and was last seen headed toward Duckworth Street.

Police are asking that anyone with information or who may have dash camera video, and was travelling on Bell Farm Road between 10:50 and 11 a.m. and may have captured an image of a newer model Mercedes Benz, contact the lead investigator Sgt. Armstrong at 705-725-7025 ext. 2586 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).