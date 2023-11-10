Menu

Share

Traffic

1 dead after vehicle hits tree, bursts into flames on highway in Wainfleet, Ont.: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 9:57 am
Share

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have yet to identify a driver killed in a single-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Niagara Region.

Investigators say the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 3 between Zion Road and Smith Road in Wainfleet, Ont.

“A sport utility vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree,” OPP Sgt. Kery Schmdt said.

“The collision resulted in significant damage and a post-collision fire to the vehicle.”

Schmidt said the driver died at the scene.

The incident closed Highway 3 for hours due to an investigation.

A collision reconstruction team is still seeking witnesses and dashcam video.

Anyone with information can reach out to OPP.

