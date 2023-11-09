Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

B.C. weather: Snowfall alert issued for Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 9:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: November 8, 2023'
Global Okanagan Weather: November 8, 2023
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for November 8, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for highway passes in B.C.’s Interior.

The national weather agency is forecasting prolonged and heavy snowfall between 20 and 30 centimetres from Friday night to Sunday morning.

The special weather statement is for the Coquihalla Highway (from Hope to Merritt), the Trans-Canada Highway (from Salmon Arm to Golden) and Highway 3 (from Grand Forks to Creston).

“A weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few Interior highways during the upcoming Remembrance Day weekend,” said Environment Canada.

For the Coquihalla, precipitation will start out mixed, but will rapidly change to snow on Saturday morning. Snowfall will continue throughout the day and night before easing on Sunday morning.

For the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3, Friday will see light flurries transition to heavy snow that will continue throughout Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The snow is expected to ease for Highway 3 on Saturday evening, but will continue on the Trans-Canada until Sunday morning.

Click to play video: 'Weather folklore: Red sky in the morning, sailor’s warning'
Weather folklore: Red sky in the morning, sailor’s warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices