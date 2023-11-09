B.C. weather: Snowfall alert issued for Coquihalla, Trans-Canada and Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert for highway passes in B.C.’s Interior.

The national weather agency is forecasting prolonged and heavy snowfall between 20 and 30 centimetres from Friday night to Sunday morning.

The special weather statement is for the Coquihalla Highway (from Hope to Merritt), the Trans-Canada Highway (from Salmon Arm to Golden) and Highway 3 (from Grand Forks to Creston).

“A weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few Interior highways during the upcoming Remembrance Day weekend,” said Environment Canada.

For the Coquihalla, precipitation will start out mixed, but will rapidly change to snow on Saturday morning. Snowfall will continue throughout the day and night before easing on Sunday morning.

For the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3, Friday will see light flurries transition to heavy snow that will continue throughout Saturday.

The snow is expected to ease for Highway 3 on Saturday evening, but will continue on the Trans-Canada until Sunday morning.