Crime

Police looking for 2 male suspects after youth stabbed near Jane and Finch

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 8:30 pm
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a youth was allegedly stabbed in the Jane and Finch area on Thursday, Nov. 9. View image in full screen
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a youth was allegedly stabbed in the Jane and Finch area on Thursday, Nov. 9. Mark Bray / Global News
A youth has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the Jane and Finch area Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call at 5:07 p.m. for a stabbing at Sentinel and Hucknall roads in Toronto.

Paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects wearing “all dark clothing”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

