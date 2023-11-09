Police looking for 2 male suspects after youth stabbed near Jane and Finch

See more sharing options

A youth has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed in the Jane and Finch area Thursday evening.

Police say they received a call at 5:07 p.m. for a stabbing at Sentinel and Hucknall roads in Toronto.

Paramedics told Global News one person was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two male suspects wearing “all dark clothing”.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

