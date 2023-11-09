Man accused of breaking into Burnaby townhome while residents at home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., have released a sketch of a suspect in an alarming break-in last week.

According to police, the man entered a townhouse complex on 18th Avenue in the Edmonds neighbourhood through a patio door around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Several people were home at the time.

When one of the occupants heard the man come in, they yelled at him, prompting him to flee.

Police said nothing was taken and no weapons were spotted.

Investigators said there had been no similar reports in the area, but that they were warning the public as a precaution.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, and tall with a thin build and dark beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.