Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of breaking into Burnaby townhome while residents at home

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 6:51 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., have released a sketch of a suspect in an alarming break-in last week.

According to police, the man entered a townhouse complex on 18th Avenue in the Edmonds neighbourhood through a patio door around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Several people were home at the time.

Click to play video: 'Owner mystified by home invasion attempt'
Owner mystified by home invasion attempt

When one of the occupants heard the man come in, they yelled at him, prompting him to flee.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said nothing was taken and no weapons were spotted.

Investigators said there had been no similar reports in the area, but that they were warning the public as a precaution.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, and tall with a thin build and dark beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices