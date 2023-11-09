Cochrane RCMP seeking information about truck found with human remains

Cochrane RCMP are hoping to get some help with the investigation of a suspicious vehicle found with human remains inside.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, Mounties were called to the Widow Maker Trail head in Bow Valley Provincial Park for reports of the suspicious vehicle. Officers discovered human remains inside.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday. The results will not be released until the next of kin have been notified.

RCMP are seeking more information about the vehicle. It’s a 1998 white Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate CNF1057. Police said it was stolen from the northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Dalhousie in the early morning hours of Oct. 24.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or may have seen it between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3 is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or local police. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.