Town CAO alleges Whitby strikers harassing temp workers and residents

As the strike rages on for town workers in Whitby, the town CAO Matt Gaskell is alleging the union is using concerning tactics on the picket lines.

In a statement released this week, Gaskell says he’s hearing that CUPE Local 53 workers are ramping up their actions, including instances of intimidation towards other workers.

“This includes harassment of our workers, contractors and the public,” he says. “These tactics are unwelcome, disappointing and unsafe. The safety of our staff, residents and everyone working to deliver services is our top priority.”

When Global News requested more information about the incidents the CAO listed a number of different instances of harassment.

“There have been multiple harassing and intimidating comments made by some members of CUPE and their supporters, including personal attacks on the Town’s senior management team,” detailed the town’s CAO.

Story continues below advertisement

“Many of our Members of Council have been targeted through automated dial campaigns with messages indicating that they must support CUPE or be voted out the next term.”

This comes as more than 300 full-time workers strike for the fourth week. Last week both sides sat down to try to come to an agreement, but the town says CUPE walked away from the table.

“While it’s our full-time employees’ right to strike, bullying, harassment and intimidation are not acceptable, and I trust that the union leadership of CUPE Local 53 would agree and will take the necessary action to ensure this does not occur,” says Gaskell.

Union officials haven’t commented on the allegations, but a representative told Global News they have been dealing with instances of residents trying to barge through the lineups of cars at their temporary waste sites. In one instance, the town confirms a member was hit by a car when they tried to block someone from getting in.

CUPE says their main issue is with scheduling. The town is asking for a concession, allowing them to change schedules up to a month in advance if they need to flesh out services to serve residents. Currently the union can veto any changes to schedules that might affect employees. And members say if the town takes away that right, it’s going to affect their work-life balance.

Story continues below advertisement

The union is crying foul alleging Whitby is hiring temporary workers or ‘scab’ workers to help fill the gaps. Although it’s not illegal, it’s being called a blow to morale for employees on the picket lines.

In the latest agreement put forward, Gaskell says they have been quite fair with the proposal, which includes a 9.5 per cent wage increase, along with shift premiums and benefit improvements. But when it comes to budging on scheduling, officials say they need more flexibility when planning their services. In response, Gaskell says they are offering an addition personal day, bringing the total to 4 per year.

“Personal days can be used by staff to attend medical appointments, specialist appointments, family commitments, etc. These personal days are part of the overall 18 paid sick days that all staff are provided every year, which allow staff greater flexibility in the use of those sick days.”

The shutdown has impacted several town services, including garbage pick-up, animal control, by-law services and other crucial departments with the town of Whitby. Recently, officials announced they will be staggering the re-opening of recreational services and preparing for special events such as the tree lighting and two upcoming hockey tournaments at the Iroquois Park Sports Centre. The event is said to bring in a total of $6M for the town.

Story continues below advertisement

Both sides have agreed to bring in a mediator Friday to help with further negotiations.