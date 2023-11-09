Maple Leafs recall Holmberg from AHL

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled forward Pontus Holmberg from the American Hockey League on Thursday.

The club also loaned defenceman Max Lajoie to the Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Holmberg has been held without a point in seven games for the Leafs this season. The 24-year-old winger, who was sent down to the AHL on Monday, has a goal and an assist in two contests with the Marlies.

The Leafs (6-5-2) have one win in their last six games (1-3-2) and just three regulation victories through 13 contests.

Booed off the ice in Wednesday’s 6-3 to the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto has allowed four or more goals in each of its first seven home games to tie an ugly record set in 1976-77.

The Leafs host the Calgary Flames on Friday and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday before flying to Sweden to take part in the NHL’s Global Series with the Senators, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.