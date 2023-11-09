S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as energy stocks help lead rally

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the energy stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 246.21 points at 19,776.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.45 points at 34,104.82. The S&P 500 index was up 2.75 points at 4,385.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.84 points at 13,674.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.66 cents US compared with 72.48 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 93 cents at US$76.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.50 at US$1,966.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.65 a pound.