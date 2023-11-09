Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points as energy stocks help lead rally

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 11:58 am
Click to play video: 'Travel blues: 80% of Canadians rethinking holiday plans amid inflation'
Travel blues: 80% of Canadians rethinking holiday plans amid inflation
WATCH ABOVE: Travel blues: 80% of Canadians rethinking holiday plans amid inflation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strength in the energy stocks helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada’s main stock index rose more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 246.21 points at 19,776.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 7.45 points at 34,104.82. The S&P 500 index was up 2.75 points at 4,385.53, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.84 points at 13,674.25.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.66 cents US compared with 72.48 cents US on Wednesday.

Trending Now

The December crude contract was up 93 cents at US$76.26 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.50 at US$1,966.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.65 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices