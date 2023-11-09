Winnipeg’s Jones tops Strouse to remain unbeaten at Grand Slam of Curling’s Kioti National

See more sharing options

Winnipeg’s Jennifer Jones beat American Delaney Strouse 8-5 on Thursday morning to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling’s Kioti National.

Jones, who won the circuit’s season-opening HearingLife Tour Challenge last month in Niagara Falls, Ont., was tied at 3-0 with South Korea’s Eun Ji Gim, a 4-1 winner over Italy’s Stefania Constantini.

2-0 after game 2 👊 Next game tomorrow at 8:30am AT vs Team Strouse! pic.twitter.com/hAnAOzYrPu — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) November 8, 2023

In other early results, Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni defeated American Tabitha Peterson 7-5 and Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa beat Vancouver’s Clancy Grandy 8-6 in an extra end.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Play continues through Sunday.